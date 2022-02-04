Model N (NYSE:MODN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.18

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.18 and last traded at $25.46, with a volume of 73 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on MODN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $942.16 million, a P/E ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.57.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.63 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $159,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $111,903.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,215 shares of company stock valued at $806,837 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Model N by 0.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,646,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Model N by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,464,000 after acquiring an additional 34,832 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Model N by 17.0% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 162,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 23,693 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Model N during the second quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Model N during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

