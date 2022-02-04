Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Raised to Neutral at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moderna from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $250.87.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna stock opened at $163.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.52. Moderna has a twelve month low of $117.34 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna will post 27.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.13, for a total value of $3,496,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $1,129,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $88,660,230. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Moderna by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,997,000 after buying an additional 112,251 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,224,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,563,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Moderna by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.