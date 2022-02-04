Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Gap Down to $10.83

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.83, but opened at $10.44. Montauk Renewables shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 239 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.80 million. Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. Research analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Montauk Renewables by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Montauk Renewables by 494.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 408,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Montauk Renewables by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,616,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

