Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MEG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.06.

Shares of MEG traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,440. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $80.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,365,964.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,371,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after buying an additional 48,471 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 24.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,477.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 61,720 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after buying an additional 21,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

