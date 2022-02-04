Morgan Stanley Cuts LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $246.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LPLA. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

Shares of LPLA stock traded up $5.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.44. 24,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,294. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $116.16 and a 1-year high of $181.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total value of $3,699,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in LPL Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

