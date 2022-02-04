Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Insider Sells $1,888,539.84 in Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MS stock opened at $102.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.28. The company has a market capitalization of $183.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $70.77 and a 1-year high of $106.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

