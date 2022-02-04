Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Insider Sells $1,888,539.84 in Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
MS stock opened at $102.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.28. The company has a market capitalization of $183.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $70.77 and a 1-year high of $106.47.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.
Morgan Stanley Company Profile
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
