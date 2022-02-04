Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,502,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.62.

BIIB stock opened at $220.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.56 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.