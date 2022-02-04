Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 1,963.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,800 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.29% of Core Laboratories worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,947,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,688,000 after purchasing an additional 212,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,667,000 after purchasing an additional 116,370 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,216,000 after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 318.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after purchasing an additional 472,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 526,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 177,775 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLB opened at $25.35 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $49.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.80.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. Core Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

CLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $30.30.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

