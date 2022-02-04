Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $246.89 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.15.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

