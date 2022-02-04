Morningstar Investment Services LLC Invests $3.31 Million in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $2,937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $2,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.68.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $237.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.31. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -792.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

