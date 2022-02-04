MovieBloc (MBL) Market Cap Tops $94.53 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $94.53 million and approximately $26.45 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00042551 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00111199 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MBL is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,527,667,870 coins. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

