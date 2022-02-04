MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 1,650 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 23.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,891,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,837,000 after purchasing an additional 365,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 18.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 219,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 33,809 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,086.7% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 108,665 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 8.7% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 173,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 72.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,536,000 after purchasing an additional 254,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

BWA stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average of $45.37. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

