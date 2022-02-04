MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,008,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,415,000 after buying an additional 311,822 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,644,000 after buying an additional 321,813 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,643,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,818,000 after buying an additional 255,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadwood Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.5% during the second quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 4,656,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,370,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $86.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.45. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.56.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

