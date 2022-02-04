National Bank Financial Boosts NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to C$11.50

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

NUVSF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$8.25 to C$10.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.86.

OTCMKTS:NUVSF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,110. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

