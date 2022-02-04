National Bank Financial Increases Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to C$13.50

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 666,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,519,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $337,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917,522 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,634,653 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,695,000 after acquiring an additional 252,543 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,622,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,591 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,143 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

