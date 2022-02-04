National Bank Financial Lowers Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Price Target to C$8.00

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) had its target price cut by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CSFFF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. upped their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

OTCMKTS CSFFF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.53. 7,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,448. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.11.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

