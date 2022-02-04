National Bank Financial Raises Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target to C$6.00

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BKBEF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

BKBEF stock remained flat at $$3.73 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,217. Pipestone Energy has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $3.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

