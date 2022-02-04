National Bank Financial Trims OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Target Price to C$3.00

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its target price cut by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from $3.25 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.75 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

OceanaGold stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 42,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,153. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $2.27.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

