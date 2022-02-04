National Bank Financial Weighs in on Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Yamana Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AUY. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

AUY opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.83. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 102,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,380,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,983,000 after purchasing an additional 274,932 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

