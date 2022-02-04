National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives $68.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth about $8,622,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in National Health Investors by 99.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 82,985 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 2.7% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 39,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NHI stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.73. 9,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,416. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.65. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.02%.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

