National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded National Instruments from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $47.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.11.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.64%.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $106,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,178 shares of company stock valued at $977,023 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 379.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

