Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Navcoin has a market cap of $13.27 million and approximately $62,320.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002290 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002727 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00014475 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008408 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,769,700 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

