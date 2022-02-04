Neblio (NEBL) Price Hits $0.58 on Major Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $10.85 million and $99,449.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neblio has traded up 11.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00022567 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00016562 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004409 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001349 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,939,455 coins and its circulating supply is 18,638,248 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

