Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Trading Up 5.5%

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.52 and last traded at $10.48. Approximately 48,209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,260,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

NKTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $38,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $278,320.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 30,508 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after buying an additional 657,701 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

