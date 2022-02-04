Nervos Network Price Hits $0.0148 on Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $438.28 million and $8.50 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,467.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.31 or 0.07401895 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.12 or 0.00296585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $284.55 or 0.00759461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00012933 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00073814 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00009763 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.74 or 0.00415653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00239413 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 35,462,854,207 coins and its circulating supply is 29,645,480,240 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.