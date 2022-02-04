Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $60.65

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.65 and last traded at $64.37, with a volume of 540400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.44.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.92 and a 200-day moving average of $107.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,772 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,419,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Nevro by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,328,000 after purchasing an additional 302,849 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,228,000 after purchasing an additional 293,514 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,826,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Nevro by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,542,000 after purchasing an additional 213,187 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

