New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 87,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Concept Energy by 72.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of New Concept Energy by 61.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in New Concept Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in New Concept Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in New Concept Energy by 340.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

New Concept Energy stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.84. 7,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,618. New Concept Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 87.13%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised New Concept Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

