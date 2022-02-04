NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 9,600 ($129.07) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NXT. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($125.71) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($104.87) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, January 7th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($125.71) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,800 ($118.31) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 8,781.25 ($118.06).

NXT stock opened at GBX 7,294 ($98.06) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 7,214 ($96.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,484 ($114.06). The stock has a market cap of £9.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,832.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,923.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a GBX 160 ($2.15) dividend. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $110.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%.

In related news, insider Soumen Das acquired 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,755 ($104.26) per share, for a total transaction of £99,961.95 ($134,393.59). Also, insider Amanda James acquired 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,825 ($51.43) per share, with a total value of £4,131 ($5,553.91).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

