NFJ Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 12,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of CCI opened at $181.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.72. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.