NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $6.07 Million Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,695 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,453 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in IDACORP by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

IDA stock opened at $108.72 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $114.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.70 and its 200-day moving average is $106.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

