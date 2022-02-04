NFJ Investment Group LLC Purchases 52,477 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 96.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 52,477 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,262,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,904,000 after purchasing an additional 61,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brady by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,367,000 after acquiring an additional 204,798 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Brady by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,130,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after purchasing an additional 57,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,603,000 after buying an additional 43,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brady by 39.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 836,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,905,000 after buying an additional 236,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

NYSE:BRC opened at $50.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average is $52.43. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $46.06 and a 1-year high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.04 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

BRC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brady from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.