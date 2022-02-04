NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 41,547 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 16.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 213,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,547 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of KB Home by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average is $42.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.74.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of KB Home from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $5,086,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,639 shares of company stock worth $13,841,503 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

