NFJ Investment Group LLC Trims Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CW. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CW opened at $132.06 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $110.16 and a twelve month high of $142.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.80 and its 200-day moving average is $128.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

