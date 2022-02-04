Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Nokia stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.73. 1,787,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,558,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85.

NOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOK. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Nokia by 627.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 494,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nokia by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,435,000 after purchasing an additional 243,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Nokia by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

