Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.
Nokia stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.73. 1,787,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,558,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85.
NOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.35.
Nokia Company Profile
Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.
