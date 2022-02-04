Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target Lowered to €10.30 at Credit Suisse Group

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €11.50 ($12.92) to €10.30 ($11.57) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 116 to SEK 123 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.20 to SEK 10.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 115 to SEK 120 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.72.

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.10. 136,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,505. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

