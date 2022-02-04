Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives $303.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $303.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NSC traded down $5.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,609. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.59 and its 200 day moving average is $270.60. The stock has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $917,237,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,869,000 after buying an additional 322,892 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $488,785,000 after buying an additional 75,416 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,815,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $434,292,000 after buying an additional 26,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

