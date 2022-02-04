North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.63

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.63 and traded as high as C$18.88. North American Construction Group shares last traded at C$18.73, with a volume of 38,606 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOA. TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC started coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$22.00 target price for the company. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.44.

The company has a market capitalization of C$519.60 million and a P/E ratio of 12.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.05 per share, with a total value of C$90,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,116,857 shares in the company, valued at C$38,209,268.85.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

