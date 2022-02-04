Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JEMD)

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 27.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE JEMD opened at $7.49 on Friday. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $8.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 26,431 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 46,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 15.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.