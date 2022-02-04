Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JEMD)

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 27.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE JEMD opened at $7.49 on Friday. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $8.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*
The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.
