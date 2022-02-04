Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1305 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

NYSEARCA:JPI opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.02. Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $26.48.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund by 35.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 35,912 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund in the third quarter worth $473,000.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks to provide high level current income and total return. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.