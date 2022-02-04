NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 139.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,838 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $62,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.05. 567,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,850,176. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.88.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.