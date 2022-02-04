Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.06. Oceaneering International posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oceaneering International.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of OII stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 3.31. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $18.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 12,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $155,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 60,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oceaneering International (OII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.