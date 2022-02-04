Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will announce sales of $14.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.47 million to $15.30 million. Ocular Therapeutix reported sales of $7.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $45.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.68 million to $46.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $85.07 million, with estimates ranging from $71.89 million to $115.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 665,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,213. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The company has a market cap of $419.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.73. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $21.48.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 197,042 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,308 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.9% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at about $776,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 111,033.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.