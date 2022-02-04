Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $279.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,004 shares of company stock worth $9,782,011. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,962 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,901 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298,332 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,338,000 after acquiring an additional 808,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2,405.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,882 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $182.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.27. Okta has a 52 week low of $171.86 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

