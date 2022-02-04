OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) by 138.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,529 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 961.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $329,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOON opened at $19.74 on Friday. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.43.

