OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 17,044 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 82.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSA. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 746.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 74.6% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the second quarter valued at $350,000.

Shares of KSA stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $45.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.87.

