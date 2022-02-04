OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.37% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA:XDJL opened at $26.98 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $28.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91.

