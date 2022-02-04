OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $996,000.

FICS stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.43. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $37.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. This is a boost from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

