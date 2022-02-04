OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 52,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

SCHY opened at $26.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $27.20.

