Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $212.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to report $212.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $189.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $254.00 million. Old National Bancorp posted sales of $208.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on ONB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 33.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 700.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,541. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

