Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $255.50 Million

Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will announce sales of $255.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $250.30 million to $264.30 million. Omega Healthcare Investors reported sales of $273.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $998.70 million to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.20. 7,042,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.45. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

